Gov. Pritzker, IDOT announce $23.5B road, bridge plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) -Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) released the department’s annual multi-year plan of road and bridge projects on Monday, Oct. 21.
The new six year plan details where $23.5 billion will be invested across the state.
The FY20-25 Multi-Year Plan is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. Updated plans will be released yearly.
The projects include maintaining, preserving and expanding 4,212 miles of roadway and 9.2 million square feet of bridge deck statewide.
According to Gov. Pritzker’s office, 75 percent of the funds will go towards to reconstructing and preserving roadways and bridges, 16 percent to areas where data shows improvement would be ‘highly’ effective and nine percent for necessary traffic and safety improvements.
The follow is a breakdown of how the funds will be allocated:
- $7.58 billion will go toward roadway reconstruction and preservation.
- $4.99 billion for bridge replacements and repairs.
- $1.59 billion for safety and system modernizations like interchange reconstructions
- $3.08 billion for strategic expansion of the system.
- $2.11 billion for system support like engineering and land acquisition.
A full list of road and bridge projects coming across the state can be found here.
