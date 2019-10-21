Gov. Parson makes stop in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson toured a Cape Girardeau business on Monday morning, Oct. 21.
Gov. Parson toured the Buzzi Unicem Plant and met with managers and workers
The governor said his visit was to help promote workforce development. He believes the cement plant is a good example of local business which provides good paying jobs.
“I think one of the things we focus on all the time is that not everyone needs a diploma, a college degree, to be successful," said Gov. Parson. "When you look at a company like this, what their starting pay is, and the demand they have for workers, it’s the perfect example of what we’re talking about when I try to promote workforce across the state of Missouri.”
Buzzi Unicem has been operating in Cape Girardeau since the early 1980s.
The plant has 182 employees and customers in more than 20 states.
