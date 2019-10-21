Drug-Take Back Day to include e-cigarettes

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26.
The Carbondale Police Department is participating in the annual event.
The public can drop off potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs at the Kroger and Wal-Mart locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants can drop off their unwanted pills or patches for free, no questions asked.
Liquids, needles, sharps or batteries will not be accepted.
This year, Evape cigarettes and pens will be accepted. To dispose of these, batteries must first be removed.
This is the eighth year and the 18th time Carbondale has participated in the drug take-back initiative.
The goal of the event is to rid homes of unwanted medications and to help keep them out of someone else’s hands.
The drug take-back events also help keep unwanted medications from ending up in the trash or flushed down the toilet. The public is urged not to use these methods because they pose potential safety and health hazards.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the October 26 Take Back Day event click here.
