Don’t scare off safety on Halloween
By Marsha Heller | October 21, 2019 at 2:39 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 2:39 PM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - If you have plans to celebrate Halloween, the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is encouraging safety first.

MSHP has advice for parents and drivers.

First is advice for costumes:

  • Consider make-up over masks. Masks can make it difficult to see where you are going.
  • Wear light-colored clothing or add reflective tape to dark costumes to make them more visible.
  • Choose flame resistant costumes.

Safety for trick-or-treaters:

  • Choose familiar houses that are well lighted.
  • Never enter a stranger’s home or vehicle.
  • Watch for traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street.
  • Use sidewalks.
  • Carry a flashlight.
  • Adults should consider trick-or-treating with their children. Adults must accompany small children. Older children should stay in groups.

Drivers should also stay alert on Halloween:

  • Watch out for excited children. They could dart out in front of a vehicle.
  • Slow down for trick-or-treaters and for drivers dropping off children in neighborhoods.
  • If you attend a Halloween party, make sure you have a designated driver.

