Conditions improving across the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. After a busy morning weather wise, things are beginning to quiet down across the area. A cold front is moving through with gusty winds and drier air. Skies are beginning to clear across our western counties and this clearing line will move east throughout the afternoon and early evening hours. Temperatures will begin to cool down this evening after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 40s.