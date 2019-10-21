Carbondale Police offering personal safety classes for women

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale Police Department will be offering Personal Safety for Women classes .
These classes are geared toward sexual assault prevention, and are designed to teach women precaution methods. They also teach how to escape from an attack if one should occur.
The class consists of a lecture that focuses on alertness, prevention, precaution and preparation. Then there are two hands-on workshop sessions. During which students will learn techniques for escaping from an attacker.
Classes are taught by officers with the Carbondale Police Department.
Children must be at least 13 years of age.
Those under 18 must attend with a parent or other adult and have a release signed by a parent.
Class size is limited to 20 people. The classes are free.
Women who have taken the class previously can sign up for the workshop sessions as a refresher course.
There are three separate classes offered.
First class is Saturday, Nov. 2. It begins at 8 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. It is the lecture and the both workshops at once.
The second class is separated into three days.
- The first day is Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (lecture).
- The second day is Tuesday, Dec. 10. at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (workshop)
- The final day is Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (workshop)
The final class is Saturday, Dec. 14. It is the lecture and the workshops combined. It runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Have any questions or wish to sign up for a class please call 618-457-3200 ext. 402 or send an e-mail to rmathis@explorecarbondale.com.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.