Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 25 years in prison after 2017 shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after an argument led to a shooting in 2017.
Dartanyus Harris, 46, was sentenced was sentenced to 20 years for assault and five for armed criminal action.
The sentencing took place on Monday, Oct. 21.
In September, a jury found Harris guilty on one count of assault and one count of armed criminal action.
The 2017 shooting in Jackson, Missouri sent one woman to the hospital.
