Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office investigating gun theft
(Source: KFVS)
By Kyle Hinton | October 21, 2019 at 5:03 PM CDT - Updated October 21 at 5:03 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a firearms theft in the shawneetown area on Monday, Oct. 21.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the theft happened between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.

A truck was stolen along with several firearms. The truck was found on Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau, but the firearms were not with it.

The victim is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of persons involved in the theft.

If you have any information please contact Lt. Detective Eric Friedrich at 573-204-2915

