Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office investigating gun theft

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a firearms theft in the shawneetown area on Monday, Oct. 21.
According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the theft happened between 7:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.
A truck was stolen along with several firearms. The truck was found on Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau, but the firearms were not with it.
The victim is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of persons involved in the theft.
If you have any information please contact Lt. Detective Eric Friedrich at 573-204-2915
