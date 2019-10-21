Barn fire breaks out after apparent lightning strike near Delta, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire near Delta, Missouri had crews on the scene in the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 21.
This was on County Road 244.
Delta Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Gramlisch said the call came out after 4 a.m.
The homeowners told officials they believe lightning struck their barn.
The structure was fully involved when crews arrived.
Fire crews have put the flames out but are watching hot spots as of 6:45 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Gramlisch said they do not officially know the cause at this time, but it appears to be lightning.
Gordonville, Oran, Scott County Rural, Fruitland and Cape Girardeau fire crews responded.
