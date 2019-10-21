Award-winning journalist Joan Lunden featured at SoutheastHEALTH Journey Gala

“We have been so humbled by the overwhelming support the community has shown for the Journey Gala over the last few years,” Ranzini noted. “We are grateful to everyone who attends this very worthy event, knowing that they are helping support those living with cancer right here at home.” Last year’s gala raised $250,000. Since the event began in 1917, over $600,000 has been raised. “We hope this year’s gala will be the most successful ever,” Ranzini said. “It’s going to be an amazing evening of entertainment and a wonderful celebration of life.”