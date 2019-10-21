Award-winning journalist Joan Lunden featured at SoutheastHEALTH Journey Gala

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SoutheastHealth Foundation will host its fourth Annual Journey Gala on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
Award-winning journalist and women’s health and wellness advocate Joan Lunden will be featured as a guest for the event. There will also be a gourmet dinner, charity auctions and dancing with live music by Vote 4 Pedro. The cocktail attire, black tie optional event begins at 6 p.m.
The Gala benefits the SoutheastHEALTH Cancer Care Fund which makes the cancer journey less stressful for those in need of treatment. Foundation president Patti Ranzini said funds raised from the gala provide free mammograms, nutritional supplements, medications, transportation service and much more.
“We have been so humbled by the overwhelming support the community has shown for the Journey Gala over the last few years,” Ranzini noted. “We are grateful to everyone who attends this very worthy event, knowing that they are helping support those living with cancer right here at home.” Last year’s gala raised $250,000. Since the event began in 1917, over $600,000 has been raised. “We hope this year’s gala will be the most successful ever,” Ranzini said. “It’s going to be an amazing evening of entertainment and a wonderful celebration of life.”
Jennifer Icaza-Gast and Anita Drury are once again serving as co-chairs for the gala.
“Most of us know the heartbreak and feeling of desperation that comes with a cancer diagnosis,” Icaza-Gast said. “Everyone involved with the Journey Gala is dedicated to doing whatever we can to help patients and families during what is a very difficult and challenging time.”
Special guest Joan Lunden has been a trusted voice in American homes for more than 30 years. A long-time female host of ABC’s Good Morning America and special correspondent for NBC’s Today Show. Lunden has covered five presidents, five Olympics and kept Americans up to date on how to care for their homes, families and their own health.
Tickets for the event are now available. Gala tickets are $175 each and may be purchased by calling the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation at 573-519-4920 or online at SEhealth.org/Gala.
Corporate sponsorships are also available. Event sponsors will have the opportunity to attend a VIP meet and greet with Joan Lunden.
For more information about becoming an event sponsor, call the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.