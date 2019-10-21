Alcohol allowed in downtown Carbondale, Ill. Oct. 26

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale, Illinois will allow open containers in the downtown area on Oct. 26.
This resolution was approved in September by the city council.
City officials said the ordinance means alcoholic beverages may be possessed in plastic containers between Jackson and Mill streets and University Avenue and Washington Street.
This is allowed from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m. on Oct. 27.
Coolers and outside beverages will not be allowed.
Questions can be directed to Carbondale Halloween Committee Chair Steve Mitchell at (618) 457-3286.
