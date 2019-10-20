Warm and Foggy Morning

Speaking of tomorrow, we have a first alert action day for Monday. A strong cold front is expected to move through during the afternoon, but we are anticipating strong to severe storms starting before sunrise Monday morning and continuing through noon. Damaging winds, heavy rain, small hail, and isolated spin up tornadoes are possible. It will be important to plan for extra time for your morning commute and an alternative way for kids to get to school so they are not standing outside. Keep an eye on our First Alert Weather App for alerts!