Warm and Foggy Morning

Mostly cloudy skies this morning has helped keep our temperatures warmer in the upper 40s to 50s. There will be areas of patchy to dense fog especially this morning which is why there is a dense fog advisory issued for our southern counties until 11AM. Today will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 70s. Dew points will be on the rise as southerly winds will bring more moisture back into the Heartland ahead of our next system tomorrow.
Speaking of tomorrow, we have a first alert action day for Monday. A strong cold front is expected to move through during the afternoon, but we are anticipating strong to severe storms starting before sunrise Monday morning and continuing through noon. Damaging winds, heavy rain, small hail, and isolated spin up tornadoes are possible. It will be important to plan for extra time for your morning commute and an alternative way for kids to get to school so they are not standing outside. Keep an eye on our First Alert Weather App for alerts!
We will have more seasonably cool weather heading into next week.
-Lisa
