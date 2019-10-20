First Alert Action Day Monday due to strong gusty winds.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for Monday due to the threat of severe weather.
A cold front will move through the Heartland Monday and ahead of this front thunderstorms will develop.
Damaging winds will be possible with any storm that develops.
There will also be a small chance for an isolated tornado as well.
As for the timing of this event, right now it appears storms will enter our western counties during the predawn hours and exit the area around noon.
This has the potential to be a big impact to the morning commute Monday.
Stay with first alert weather for the latest.
