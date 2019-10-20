Fatal crash in St. Francois County

By Ashley Smith | October 20, 2019 at 1:08 PM CDT - Updated October 20 at 1:08 PM

ST. FRANCOIS, Mo. (KFVS) - On Oct 19, at 9:13 p.m., a single car crash leaves one person dead and another injured.

Bradley Judge, 23-years-old, of Park Hills, was driving on Vo-Tech road when he slid of a right curve.

Judge’s Chevy Silverado slid off the right side of the road. It struck several posts and a sign before overturning.

Ian Rasnic, 21-years-olds, of Bonne Terre, was pronounced dead on the scene by St. Francois County Coroner Jim Coplin at 9:15 p.m. Saturday night.

Rasnic was transported to Coplin Funeral Home.

Judge was injured. He was taken to Parkland Health Center in Farmington by ambulance.

