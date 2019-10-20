Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office arrest two men on drug charges

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Oct. 20, 2019 around 10:30 a.m. the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at 8400 Block of State Route 307 in the Fancy Farm area.
There had been complaints about drug activity in that area going back several months.
When Deputies arrived on at the house, a car operated by Thomas Green, 41-years-old, of Fancy Farm was in the driveway.
Benjamin Crawford, the 40-year-old homeowner, was outside talking to Green.
Officers got permission to search Green’s vehicle. They found a Kimber .45 Ultra Carry, that was reported stolen out of Hickman County in April of 2018.
In the house, officers found 2 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, and various items of drug paraphernalia associated with methamphetamine and marijuana use.
Two weapons were also taken from the house since they were near the methamphetamine.
Green was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D Felony.
Crawford was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), firearm enhanced, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Possession of a controlled substance is a Class D Felony and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia are both misdemeanors.
Both Green and Crawford were brought to Ballard County Jail.
Bond information is unavailable at this time.
