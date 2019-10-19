Shots fired in Harrisburg, two people injured

HARRISBURG, Il. (KFVS) - Oct 19, 2019, Harrisburg Police responded to a report of shots fired behind Town Square Pub, in the parking lot.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a 32-year-old male. He had a single gunshot wound in his abdomen.
Officers learned a second male victim had already been taken to Harrisburg Medical Center. He also had a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Both victims were transferred to out of state hospitals by air.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the event, or has information related to the investigation is asked to call Saline County Central Dispatch at 618-252-8661.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.