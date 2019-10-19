Semi crash on highway 25 left 5 people injured

GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - At 6:10 p.m. Oct 18, 2019, a semi-truck crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Impala, head on.
The semi was traveling southbound on highway 25, when it crossed the line into on coming traffic. The Impala was traveling northbound when the semi struck it.
Five people are hurt, two are in serious condition.
Christopher Fuller, 19-years-old, Amber Heubi, 19-years-old, and a minor were in the Impala. Fuller was the driver.
Both Fuller and Heubi are in serious condition. They were both flown to Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis
The minor was air lifted to Cardinal Glennon, his injuries are considered moderate.
Fuller, of Jackson, was wearing a seat-belt. Heubi, of Jackson, was not wearing a seat-belt. It is unknown if the minor was belted or not.
Charles, 46, and Kristine Jackson, 41, were in the semi truck. Charles Jackson was driving.
Charles Jackson, of Bloomfield, has minor injuries, and went to Saint Francis Medical Center,
Kristine Jackson, of Bloomfield is in moderate condition, she was taken by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center.
Charles Jackson was wearing a seat belt, Kristine Jackson was not.
Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
