Pursuit leads to arrest of Salisbury Mo man

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Oct. 18, 2019, around 8:15 p.m. McCracken County deputies were notified that the Paducah Police Department had a car flee the scene of a traffic stop, and were asking for help.
Deputies found the car, a 2002 Mercury Sable, driven by James Kenneth Depung of Salisbury Missouri, on John Puryear Drive, going towards Interstate 24.
Deputies observed the car driving all over the roadway. They saw signs that the driver may have been intoxicated.
Deputies turned on their sirens and lights, but the car failed to stop. It headed east on Interstate 24.
The car ran from deputies, driving away very fast.
Calvert City Police Department set out stop sticks, and successfully popped both passenger side tires at the 24 mile marker.
The car came to rest on the shoulder at the just a mile away.
James Depung was arrested without incident.
Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and the Calvert City Police Department assisted with the chase.
