Heartland pediatrician, dietitian react to toxic baby food study

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When you feed your baby, you may also be serving up doses of lead, arsenic and mercury.
A new investigative study done by Healthy Babies Bright Futures found these toxic heavy metals in many of the foods produced and marketed for babies.
In the study, 168 baby foods from major manufacturers were tested, and 95 percent contained lead, 73 percent contained arsenic, 75 percent contained cadmium and 32 percent contained mercury.
Dr. David Lawrence, a pediatrician with Ferguson Medical Group which is a St. Francis Medical clinic in Sikeston, said parents should be concerned about the study.
“The very idea of having any kind of lead, mercury or any kind of heavy metal in baby foods is quite striking and worrisome,” Lawrence said.
Even in trace amounts, the chemicals are linked to impaired brain development in children, and the negative brain impacts worsen with repeated exposure.
Dr. Lawrence says the toxic heavy metals in question occur naturally in soil and water, and can end up in our food supply.
“In adults it’s not as toxic, but for the baby and for the growing brain, the developing brain it’s probably three or four times more harmful,” Lawrence said. “It can cause obviously cause brain damage, seizures. It can cause mental retardation, permanent retardation.”
According to the study, the worst offenders were baby foods made with rice, sweet potatoes and fruit juices.
Registered dietitian and nutritionist Ellen Gipson, who owns Square One Wellness, suggests avoiding processed baby foods as much as possible.
“I teach my families for any type of convenience foods, whether it’s a squeeze pouch or a jar of baby food to use that in moderation, and to treat it as a last resort option,” Gipson said. “But as a regular part of your diet you want to stick to whole foods.”
As an alternative Gipson suggests making peanut-butter oatmeal, pureed vegetables or one of the other 100 easy homemade recipes found in her new Baby-Led Weening Food Cookbook.
“The foods that you feed your kids is what their brains and their bodies are going to be made up of. Our responsibility as parents is to make sure that we’re setting them up for success,” Gipson said. “This is just a cookbook of real recipes for the whole family. We focus on specific nutrients that are needed during those developmental years. There is a lot of flexibility with large recipes, small recipes that really fit with breakfast, lunch, diner, snacks. We even have some dessert options."
Gipson’s new book will be available online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Target starting Tuesday October 22.
Then she and her co-author Laura Morton will be at Discovery Playhouse for a book signing event on Saturday November 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Right now the Federal Drug Administration does not have set safety standards for heavy metals in baby foods but there is a petition urging the agency to create those guidelines.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.