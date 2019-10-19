Halloween event raises disability awareness in Jackson

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds came out to the Great American Family Pumpkin Patch in Jackson on Saturday.
The focus of the event is to highlight disability awareness where everyone with any ability at the event could take part in activities.
Shannon Ridings organized this event to help bring more events for kids with any ability to come out and have fun after she saw the hurdles her friend went through taking her son to St. Louis.
"A very dear friend of mine has a child that has down syndrome," Ridings said. "She was traveling to St. Louis for these types of events and just to meet families that have those unique strengths and we decided to bring something closer."
Silas Pfeffer said it's important for any child to be able to have fun.
"If they have fun, they'll want to come next year and then it helps them to feel better," Pfeffer said.
"Just to recognize that we all have different abilities," Ridings added. "No matter what they are, we can all come together as one."
Many children even picked out there own pumpkin to draw on and take home with them at the event.
The event was hosted by the American Family Insurance - Kelly Waller Agency. Sponsors of the event include the Jackson R-2 School District, Ware Market and Pepsi.
