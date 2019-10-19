Fall-Like Afternoon!

Mostly sunny skies with temperatures topping out in the low 70s. There is a very small chance that our northwestern and southeastern counties may have an isolated shower during, but overall it is looking to be a dry afternoon and evening. Tonight, clouds will start to increase which will help keep temperatures warmer. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the upper 40s low 50s.
Southerly winds Sunday will bring the Heartland warmer air. It will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s by Sunday afternoon.
We are watching a strong cold front that will bring storms late Sunday night through Monday. The main threats, if there was a severe storm, would be heavy rain and strong winds and the possibility of a spin up tornado.
-Lisa
