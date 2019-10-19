Cool Morning But A Nice Day Ahead

Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s. There is a very small chance that our northwestern and southeastern counties may have an isolated shower during the afternoon, but overall it is looking to be a very nice day. Tonight will be mostly clear with temps in the mid to upper 40s.
Winds will pick up out of the south Sunday bringing the Heartland warmer air. It will be partly cloudy with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s by Sunday afternoon.
We are watching a strong cold front that will bring storms late Sunday night through Monday. The main threat, if there was a severe storm, would be heavy rain and strong winds.
-Lisa
