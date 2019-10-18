What you need to know Oct. 18

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Friday, Oct. 18.
Today, most of the heartland is waking up in the 30s and 40s.
Laura Wibbenmeyer says there may be some frost on the ground due to these lower temperatures.
However, a warming trend will continue.
Later this afternoon, our highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s!
We can look forward to a primarily nice and dry weekend. Most of the area can expect clear skies, but there is a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower on Saturday.
Right now, we’re still watching a strong system moving into the heartland late Sunday night into Monday night.
Severe weather is possible, with damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat.
- A former Missouri sheriff’s deputy has pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.
- Marion Fire department earned an award of $2,500 from FM Global.
- The Southeast Missouri University Foundation established the Jason J. LeGrand and Neal E. Boyd Endowment.
- A 39-year-old male and a Kentucky Registered Sex Offender may not be in compliance with the conditions of his discharge.
A naked Florida man is accused of taking an American flag off a yacht.
Terrifying moments at a train station were caught on camera in Argentina.
