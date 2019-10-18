Sikeston police catch man wanted by U.S. Marshalls

Sikeston police catch man wanted by U.S. Marshalls
Sikeston, MO police car (Source: KFVS)
By Ashley Smith | October 18, 2019 at 3:24 PM CDT - Updated October 18 at 3:24 PM

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Christopher Bell, a man wanted by the U.S. Marshall’s office, Was captured around 8:35 on Friday, October 18th.

Bell, 38, of Sikeston, was wanted on a Federal warrant.

Friday morning, a tip led to Bell’s arrest without incident.

On Saturday, Oct 12, at 2:06 p.m., Bell was spotted by police over the weekend in Sikeston.

Bell, was spotted near New Madrid and Dorothy Streets

Bell is wanted for a probation violation, with an original charge of possession of a weapon, according to Lt. Jon Broom with DPS.

Officers pursued Bell on foot, he was eventually able to elude officers.

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.