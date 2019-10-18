Public safety push could lead to changes at Cape Regional Airport

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A city council member wants to increase the number of air traffic controllers at the Cape Airport.
Robbie Guard said the airport’s growing, and keeping passengers safe is a top priority.
“We got a lot more planes coming in Cape Girardeau than we ever had,” said Guard.
And that’s why city council member Robbie Guard said, the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport needs more eyes on the sky.
“Air traffic controllers, they are in there for ten hours at a time in a very stressful position and it’s extremely important to not burn them out and for them to be able to able to be fresh and ready to handle anything,” said Guard.
Guard wants the city council to approve the hiring of a fourth air traffic controller. Airport manager Bruce Loy supports the move. He says they handled 5900 passengers in 2017 and are on pace to nearly double that this year.
“We are already at 8800 this year just getting through September. So, October, November, December we are definitely going to hit 10,000,” said Loy.
Loy said there have been times that both runways are being used at the same time.
“One might be using one runway and the other using a different one, so it gets in the scenarios, so it does sometimes become a safety…certainly a safety enhancement.”
Guard said adding an employee won’t significantly impact the city budget, since a Missouri Block Grant covers the majority of that cost.
“I feel fortunate that we have 75-76 percent of the that air traffic control budget is paid for by a grant, we are very fortunate,” said Guard.
The city council will talk about the proposal as members work on the city budget which will continue until next spring.
