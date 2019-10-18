Police to conduct impaired driving crackdown during Halloween

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Herrin Police Department announced officers will be cracking down on drunk and drugged driving this Halloween season.
The department is urging the public to commit to sober driving all the time, not only because it is against the law to drive impaired, but also because families will be out in neighborhoods with their ‘ghosts’ and ‘goblins’ go trick-or-treating.
DUIs are not restricted to alcohol-related incidents, but also drugs or any other substance.
Herrin Police suggest the following on how to keep roads safe this Halloween and every day:
- Plan a safe way to get home before your attend a party.
- Designate a sober driver, take a cab, public transportation or call a sober friend or family member to get home.
- Designate a sober friend to walk you home. Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as driving impaired.
- If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement as soon as it is safe to do so.
- If you see an impaired person about to drive, take their keys and help them get home safely.
Herrin Police state the Halloween enforcement is paid for by federal traffic safety funds which is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
