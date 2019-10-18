Our warming trend continues today...

It’s another chilly start to the day. We will warm quickly through the day today and highs will top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s with mainly sunny skies. The weekend is shaping up to be very nice. Highs will be in the lower to mid 70s both days, and rain chances remain very low. With that said, there is a very small chance for an isolated shower on Saturday. Sunday night into Monday we are watching for the possibility of severe weather. Right now it looks like we will start Monday with widespread showers and thunderstorms and dry out by the evening hours. Damaging winds will be the biggest threat but there is also a small tornado threat.