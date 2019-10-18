Multiple drone usage, hemp production programs offered in southern Illinois

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College is set to host a series of free programs on drone usage and hemp production in October and November.
Those attending the sessions on drones will learn about proper use of the technology and regulations for both hobbyists and professional users.
Each program is a one evening event.
The drone usage programs will be held on the following dates and locations:
- Thursday, Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Shawnee Community College Metropolis Extension
- Thursday, Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Shawnee Community College Anna Extension
- Thursday, Nov. 14 at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Shawnee Community College Main Campus
Those attending the sessions on hemp production will learn about the best agronomic practices for the crop such as seed selection, disease management and the latest in harvesting practices.
The hemp production programs will be held on the following dates and locations:
- Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Shawnee Community College Anna Extension
- Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Shawnee Community College Metropolis Extension
- Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Shawnee Community College Main Campus
Both programs will be lead by Dr. Mary Fischer.
According to the college, Dr. Fischer is certified through Embry Riddle Aeronautics for providing information on drones. She also recently attended the Hemp College Conference.
For more information regarding these programs and other agricultural programs offered at Shawnee College contact Dr. Mary Fischer at 618-634-3264 or email.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.