Mo. Treasurer in Cape Girardeau to promote disability employment awareness

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Oct. 18, Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick was in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Fitzpatrick announced his plans to travel the state promoting National Disability Awareness Month.
He will take part in events like visiting businesses and organizations that employ and provide job-training for people living with disabilities.
He will also encourage business leaders to add payroll deductions for MO ABLE accounts to company benefits packages and provide MO ABLE presentations to disability groups.
“MO ABLE makes it possible for Missourians with disabilities to save money without losing access to federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI—essentially, it makes it possible to have a job and financial independence,” Fitzpatrick said. “I am pleased to recognize the important contributions of Missourians with disabilities to the state’s workforce, as well as encourage our business leaders to help make it easier for those with disabilities, and their families, to save money.”
MO ABLE allows people with disabilities and their families to save and invest, tax-free, without losing federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI.
The Show-Me-State has one of the largest programs in the country with 1200 MO ABLE accounts.
