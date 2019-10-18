Missouri State highway K is causing concerns for local schools

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -What can be done about the traffic on route K?
East of the Walmart in Cape Girardeau there are two schools on a busy highway. This issue was brought before the city council on Wednesday by representatives from the transportation trust fund committee. They said something needs to be done.
School officials Jeff Worley with Notre Dame Regional High School, and Sarah Hess with Eagle Ridge Christian School in Cape said, “there is a traffic safety concern on state Highway K.”
Worley said,"At high times it’s very difficult for anyone along route K to make turns in an out off route K."
That’s why Cape’s director of development services says TTF-06 has included this project in its list of roads and intersections that need help. Worley said, it makes it hard for student and parents to enter the school.
He also said,"Since their coming trying to make a left turn on to Notre Dame drive, you'll see cars that'll be back up as many as 30 deep."
The project is not yet set in stone and will have to be added to the April 2020 voter ballots under the TTF-06 projects.
Hess said she worries for the safety of parents and children.
She said,"Last year we had a student get rear ended in the morning we've had a teacher get rear ended in the afternoon."
School officials and parents said they’d like to see a turning lane and a traffic light.
Steve Corzine drops his grandson off at eagle ridge every morning.
"You never know if somebodies paying attention or not," he said.
Corzine said his grandson will be driving soon and he worries about it.
“It’s definitely going to be a concern because as a new driver they don’t have the wisdom and the knowledge to overcome and adapt to certain situations,”he said.
According to city officials MODOT must determine what can be done in this area. The council can only ask the voters to support it.
