Man accused of killing father with crossbow, hitting sister with frying pan in custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of shooting and killing his father with a crossbow.
The initial call came in just after 1 p.m. Thursday in the 7600 block of Petty Jay Court.
Gerald Beavers III, 23, also is accused of hitting his sister with a frying pan. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Her condition is unknown.
Beavers III then shot and killed his father with a crossbow. The father was pronounced dead at the scene.
“I was surprised to hear something like that was going on, but things happen everywhere,” neighbor Mickey Rowe said. “I mean, it could happen anywhere.”
After seeing the commotion down the block, Rowe said he was concerned his friends on Petty Jay Court were in danger.
"I was saying I hope it wasn't one of them," Rowe said. "I didn't want it to be anyone, but, at least, I hope it wasn't them."
It wasn't Rowe's friends involved, but the story was still upsetting to him.
“I just grew up across the street from him all my life,” said another neighbor, Cameron DeGeorge. “It’s definitely kind of crazy for sure. It’s a sad thing that happened to a good family.”
DeGeorge came to check in on his mother after learning about what had happened. He said the two families weren’t the closest, but they were still part of each others’ lives.
“I’m glad it wasn’t anybody I was really close with, but it was still somebody we knew growing up,” DeGeorge said. “So, definitely a sad thing.”
The father’s employer sent a statement to WAVE 3 News to express its condolences, but WAVE 3 News typically confirms victims’ names from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, which said it likely won’t release the victim’s name until Friday.
It’s not known what led to Thursday’s deadly confrontation.
