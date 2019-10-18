Ky sex offender arrested for failure to comply with sex offender registration

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On October 17, 2019 the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that William Anthony Mathis, a 39-year-old male and a KY Registered Sex Offender may not be in compliance with the conditions of his discharge.
Mathis had reported that he was living at the 2100 Block of State Route 1372.
An investigation showed that Mathis may not have been living there.
While visiting for a follow up Officer Ricky Harris, of KY Probation and Parole, and Sheriff Gilbert, of the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, decided that Mathis did not own keys to the home he registered.
In addition, the location had no power or water.
It was discovered that he was living at a family member’s property in a camper.
Additional Charges are expected once KY Probation and Parole completes their investigation.
Sheriff Gilbert arrested Mathis for failure to comply with sex offender registration (1st Offense) a Class D Felony.
Mathis was transported and held at the Ballard County Jail.
