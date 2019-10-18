Jury acquits Sikeston man on murder charge

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - A jury in Cape Girardeau County find a Sikeston, Missouri man not guilty of second degree murder.
Jurors acquitted Orlando Sheron, Jr., on Friday, Oct. 18 in the April 2016 shooting death of Jay Harris.
Sheron’s trial was moved to Jackson on a change of venue. The trial began on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen was in the courtroom when the jury delivered their decision.
Chief McMillen said the jurors deliberated approximately an hour and a half before handing down a not-guilty verdict.
A second man charged in the case, Jeterrence Harris, pleaded guilty in July 2016 to unlawful use of a weapon.
