JALC to host solar power event for businesses

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College (JALC) is set to host an event to bring together businesses and experts in the solar power industry.
The Solar Power Symposium for Businesses will be held on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon in the college’s conference center.
Attendees will learn about incentives that could be available for installing solar power including: Federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC), Modified Accelerated Cash Recovery System (MACS Depreciation), Solar Renewable Energy Certificates (SRECS) and the DG (Smart Inverter) Rebate.
Representatives from both Ameren and Egyptian Electric will also be available.
JALC said the event is made possible by a grant from the Illinois Green Economy Network.
