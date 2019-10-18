18 guns stolen from cars in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Since July 1, 2019, 74 vehicles have been unlawfully entered in Paducah. 69 of those cars were left unlocked.
From these cars, 18 firearms, seventeen credit or debit cards and nine electronic devices have been stolen.
Paducah Police are once again urging citizens to lock their car doors.
Paducah Police Officers, Police Explorers and Volunteers in Police Service will be going door-to-door over the next several days, to remind citizens to lock their vehicles.
They will be in the areas of Iroquois Drive, Canterbury Cove, Friedman Lane, Minnich Avenue and Pines Road.
The department also will put out reminders on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Anyone with information about these or any other crimes is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550.
Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip 411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play.
Tipsters also may access the online tip form through the City of Paducah website at http://paducahky.gov/westky-crime-stoppers.
Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.
