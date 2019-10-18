Good night for football in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying a fantastic day across the area even though temperatures are running a few degrees below average. This evening will be clear and calm with temperatures falling after sunset. For all the football games across the area kickoff weather will be clear with temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Temperatures by the fourth quarter will be near 50 degrees. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 40s.