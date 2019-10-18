First Alert: Frosty morning ahead of warmer, dry afternoon

Combs Lake, near Kennett Mo (Photo taken by C. Johnson) (Source: C. Johnson)
By Jasmine Adams | October 18, 2019 at 4:17 AM CDT - Updated October 18 at 4:17 AM

(KFVS) - Today, most of the heartland is waking up in the 30s and 40s.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says there may be some frost on the ground due to these lower temperatures.

However, a warming trend will continue.

Later this afternoon, our highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s!

We can look forward to a primarily nice and dry weekend. Most of the area can expect clear skies, but there is a 10 percent chance for an isolated shower on Saturday.

Right now, we’re still watching a strong system moving into the heartland late Sunday night into Monday night.

Severe weather is possible, with damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat.

