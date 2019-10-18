Community college to host Veterans Day event

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College is scheduled to hold its annual event to honor local veterans.
The Veterans Day 2019 Learn and Earn outreach event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 12 on the main campus of Shawnee Community College in L-Atrium.
The event will start at 8:30 a.m. with a light breakfast.
Experts will also be on hand to discuss benefits for veterans education, business and health care needs.
Veterans are encouraged to bring a spouse or caregiver to the event.
A $65 Visa gift card will be offered to the first 40 veterans in attendance. The Veterans Resource Center will be giving out the gift cards to show their appreciation for our local veterans.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.