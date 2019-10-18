Changes coming to Williamson County Courthouse security policy

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The courthouse in Williamson County, Illinois will see a change security policies starting Friday, Nov. 1.
Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick and Presiding Circuit Judge Brad Bleyer made the announcement on Oct. 18 that policy changes are coming.
The following changes will be in effect:
- Any device capable of sending or receiving information through a cellular or WiFi system, such as a cell phone or tablet will not be allowed.
- Recording devices will not be allowed.
- Purses and backpacks will not be allowed.
These changes do not apply to employees of the courthouse, licensed attorneys who are conducting business and members of the media conducting business.
