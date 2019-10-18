Arlington woman arrested for promoting contraband and criminal simulation

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Sheila P Burgess, 53, of Arlington, was arrested on Oct. 17, 2019. She had violated her probation.
During the booking process, Burgess went through the body scanner. Graves County Deputies noticed an unusual object hidden on her person.
When confronted, Burgess gave deputies a plastic bottle containing a yellowish liquid.
Burgess told deputies it was simulated urine.
Apparently, she had hidden the simulated urine in order to pass a drug screen, if requested by probation and parole.
Burgess was arrested and charged with Promoting Contraband in the Second Degree and Criminal Simulation in the Second Degree.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.