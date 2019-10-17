What you need to know Oct. 17

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Thursday, Oct. 17.
Clear skies, calm winds and cool temperatures may lead to patchy frost this morning.
Lisa Michaels says this will especially affect our northern counties.
Even with cooler temperatures in the 30s, we anticipate having a nice day ahead.
We’ll have sunny skies with some light clouds and high temperatures in the low 60s by the afternoon.
We will slowly have increasing temps by the weekend.
There are chances of a few rain showers on Saturday and strong to possibly severe storms on Monday that we are keeping an eye on.
- A city dealing with sinkholes in the Heartland is using radar technology to discover other issues.
- The days-long search for a 3-year-old girl has intensified days after she was kidnapped in Birmingham.
- An inmate has gone missing from a McCracken County Jail inmate training facility on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
- Long-time Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Bruce Loy will retire in January of 2020.
A Trooper pulled a man from his car, two seconds before a train plowed into it.
A marathon runner stepped up when he said he saw a man with a gun threatening passengers on a train.
