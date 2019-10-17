Warming trend continues...

It will be another chilly and frosty night for parts of the Heartland. Lows will dip into the 30s and lower 40s from north to south. Friday looks a touch warmer with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. There is still a tiny chance for a couple isolated showers on Saturday, but most of the Heartland should remain dry for weekend plans. Sunday night into Monday a strong cold front will bring widespread showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible, especially if the front slows down and moves through the Heartland later in the day on Monday.