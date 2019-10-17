Steet repairs and reconstruction plans presented to Cape Girardeau city council

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Tonight, the City of Cape Girardeau took it to the streets as the TTF committee presented their suggestions for road improvements under that will be proposed under the Transportation Trust Fund 6 Tax.
Nearly 88 percent, $13 million, of the projected revenue would be used for repairs and reconstruction of current streets in the city. The committee, chaired by former Mayor Harry Rediger, looked at 19 projects and ranked them according to traffic, safety, economic development and other factors.
The committee met several times over the past months including two public meetings and accepted online input.
The council received an A and B options for consideration. The A option included more projects that were less costly.
Some of the areas of concern included Route K near Notre Dame High School and Eagle Ridge School. That area could get stop lights and turning lanes to increase safety. There are also plans to explore a second exit out of Notre Dame via a backroad.
The completion of Veterans Memorial Drive was popular with online visitors but was also one of the most expensive projects on the list. The projected cost would be nearly $6 million.
The committee also recommended work on both Bertling and Lexington Avenue north and south of Perryville Road.
Sprigg Street south of Highway 72 is also high on the list of roads needing an overhaul. Work on the road would also improve the sidewalks in the area by bringing them up to the standards set by the Americans With Disabilities Act.
The Transportation Trust Fund is a sales tax (0.5%, a half-cent per dollar spent) that has been renewed by voters every five years since it was first approved in 1995. This tax spreads the cost of improvement projects to everyone who uses the streets instead of just Cape Girardeau property owners. TTF revenue is only used to complete identified transportation improvement projects.
The project will go before the voters in April 2020.
