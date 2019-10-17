Rodney R. Boyd found guilty of Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon and Resisting a Peace Officer

JACKSON COUNTY, Il. (KFVS) - Jackson County State’s Attorney, Micheal C. Carr, announced Oct 17, 2019, Rodney R Boyd, of Memphis Tennessee, was found guilty of two counts of Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon and one count of Resisting a Peace Officer.
The jury came to a verdict after a two-day trial in Jackson County.
On July 4, 2019, Carbondale Police Officers responded to several reports of two cars in the 1200 block of North Bridge Street in Carbondale. Both cars were each occupied by two black males with multiple guns.
One caller also reported shots being fired on North Bridge Street in Carbondale.
Officers later saw a car matching the description provided by the callers, traveling northbound on North Illinois Avenue. They began pursuit.
The car turned onto West Willow, then onto North Bridge Street and failed to stop when officers turned on their emergency lights and video camera.
The car stopped several blocks later in the 1200 block of North Bridge Street at a residence.
Rodney Boyd, a passenger in the vehicle, immediately jumped out of the car.
An officer observed a pistol in his waistband. He alerted other officers by yelling “Gun!”
Boyd fled out of sight into the backyard as officers chased him, yelling “Stop! Police!”
He was chased through several backyards before he was caught.
A K-9 search of the immediate area, where he had been chased, revealed two fully loaded pistols.
.32 caliber ammunition, matching one of the pistols, was also found inside the car on the passenger side of the car, where Boyd had been seated.
Boyd, a convicted felon, told officers at the time of his arrest that he possessed both guns and the ammunition.
The audio portion of the video statement did not record the interview.
His defense at trial was that he had not made any admissions at all. The guns may have been tossed in the path where he ran, by others.
Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon is a non-probationable Class 3 Felony. It carries a mandatory minimum sentence of two to ten years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Resisting a Peace Officer is a Class A Misdemeanor.
Boyd remains in the custody of the Jackson County Sheriff pending sentencing.
The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department and the Illinois State Police Crime Lab. Assistant State’s Attorney Andrew W. Suthard was responsible for the prosecution of this case.
