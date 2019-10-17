Police find 144 pounds of meth at Kansas City home

Federal prosecutors say police seized 144 pounds of methamphetamine in tires stored at a shed at a man's home (Source: MGN)
October 16, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say police seized 144 pounds of methamphetamine in tires stored at a shed at a Kansas City man's home.

The man, 38-year-old Jorge Rodriquez-Gonzalez, was charged this week in U.S. District Court with drug trafficking.

Charging documents allege a confidential source bought a minimum of one kilogram of meth from Rodriguez-Gonzalez at least five days a week.

Prosecutors said that on Oct. 10, Rodriguez-Gonzalez was arrested after showing up for a drug buy with his wife and two young children. Police confiscated weapons, vehicles and drugs, including the methamphetamine inside four tires in a shed near Rodriquez-Gonzales's home.

Court records show Rodriguez-Gonzalez told authorities he lived where the drugs were found but didn’t know how the tires got into his shed.