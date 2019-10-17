New veteran service office opens in Mounds, Ill.

MOUNDS, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs opened a new office in southern Illinois.
It will be open for business on the third Thursday of each month at the Illinois Department of Human Services building, 422 S. Blanche.
Officer hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, no appointment is necessary.
According to the Department, it will be staffed by Veteran Service Officer Dax Griffith.
The new office will make it more convenient for veterans in the area to receive services from IDVA.
For questions or to schedule an appointment at either office, you can call 618-997-3309 or email Griffith at dax.griffith@illinois.gov.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.