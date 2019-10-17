MoDOT warns drivers to watch for deer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation is warning drivers to watch out for deer and other wild-life on the road ways.
Deer and other creatures may appear without much warning.
Natalie Roark, state maintenance director, stated:
The peak period for deer collisions is October and November during breeding season when deer are moving about.
They move mostly at dawn and dusk.
Shorter days mean drivers are on the road when deer are more active, which leads to a larger number of crashes involving wildlife.
If a deer collision has resulted in the death of the deer in the roadway, Roark cautions driver to not remove the animal in high traffic areas.
Instead drivers should notify MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).
Crews will pick up dead deer that pose a threat to safety. That means the deer is in the driving or passing lane, partially in either lane or on the shoulder.
If a deer is located on the shoulder, MoDOT will remove it during normal business hours.
MoDOT will not pick up dead deer that are off of the roadway unless they impede mail delivery, are located in a neighborhood, or near a bus stop.
In Missouri, it is legal for a person who has struck and killed a deer with their vehicle to claim the deer carcass.
They must have written authorization to possess the deer from a Missouri Department of Conservation agent.
