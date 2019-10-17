Mobile work zone for pavement sealing to begin in McCracken Co., Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said pavement sealing work along routes in McCracken County starting this week.
The mobile work caravan has been working through Kentucky counties over the last several weeks.
Work will begin on U.S. 62 at the McCracken-Ballard County Line at mile point 0.0 and move east to the start of the U.S. 64 four-lane near the intersection with KY 996/Olivet Church Road.
Then, officials said work will continue along much of U.S. 45-Business through Paducah.
This includes much of Kentucky Avenue through the downtown area and connects streets to North 8th St. out to the U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge.
Crews anticipate that work will take about two weeks.
This operation is dependent on weather conditions and other factors.
Drivers are asked to be alert for this mobile work zone during daylight hours anytime weather conditions allow for maintenance activity.
