Missouri releases partial 2018-2019 report card for school districts

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) released partial results from the statewide Annual Performance Reports (APR) for the 2018-2019 school year on Thursday, Oct. 17.
The APR is an evaluation of how Missouri school districts and charter schools perform each year.
The first report released on Oct. 17 includes data on academic achievement and subgroup achievement results for both English language arts and mathematics. The 2018-2919 APR data also measured a district’s or charter school’s college and career readiness, attendance and graduation rates.
According to DESE, data shows English language arts and mathematics remained fairly stable statewide between the 2018 and 2019 and graduation rates continued to see an increase.
To view individual school district and charter school report cards click here.
DESE said the calculations used to evaluate the district scores were applied the same way as in previous years.
Science APR results will be released Nov. 23.
Social studies were not officially measured for 2018-2019. A field test was given during the past school year. A new social studies will be given to students during the 2019-2020 school year.
