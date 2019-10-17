Marion Fire Department earns award from FM Global

MARION, Il. (KFVS) - Marion Fire department earned an award of $2,500 from FM Global.
They plan to use the funds to purchase materials for fire prevention and their S.A.F.E. (Students and Firefighter in Education) program.
The plaque was presented on Oct. 17, 2019 to Chief Odum and the Marion Fire Department, by David Zies, an Engineer with FM Global.
Others in the picture, from left to right, are Marion Chamber of Commerce President Gail Barger Lannom, Fire Department Admin Cathy Anderson, Firefighter Mike McAnelly, Fire Chief Jerry Odum, David Zies from FM Global, Lt. Jim Escue, Firefighter Brock Whitehead, and from the Marion Chamber of Commerce Ashley Gott, Michelle Hamilton and Mindy Reid.
